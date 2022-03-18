Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

ENLV traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,650. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a market cap of $98.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

