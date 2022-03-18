$117.76 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) will announce $117.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.34 million and the lowest is $116.17 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $83.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $649.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.27 million to $650.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $293.82 million, with estimates ranging from $137.85 million to $449.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $442,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,295,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 423.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,620,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,860 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $11.81. 3,740,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.38. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.