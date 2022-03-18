ACoconut (AC) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $346,710.97 and approximately $37,751.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023105 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

