Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.47 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.050-$0.080 EPS.

Core Laboratories stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.00. 961,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,181. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,362,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $8,194,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

