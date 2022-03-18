1,996 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $567,426,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,968,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $620,948,000 after buying an additional 956,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.18. 16,001,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,923,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.16. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

