22,537 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Lewis Capital Management LLC

Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,978. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $142.88 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

