Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Novartis by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.79. 2,620,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.92. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

