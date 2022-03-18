Zacks: Analysts Expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $413.95 Million

Analysts expect that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) will report sales of $413.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $409.10 million and the highest is $418.80 million. Materion posted sales of $354.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Materion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of MTRN traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $84.73. The stock had a trading volume of 248,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16. Materion has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Materion by 1,870.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

