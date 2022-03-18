$17.92 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) will post sales of $17.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.73 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $14.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $78.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.05 million to $81.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $101.54 million, with estimates ranging from $91.58 million to $113.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDXC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.76. ChromaDex has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $12.28.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ChromaDex by 66.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

