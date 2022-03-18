Alpha Finance Lab Trading Up 9.7% This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $129.77 million and approximately $20.37 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00036302 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001812 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

