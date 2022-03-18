-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) to report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 181.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Granite Construction.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

GVA stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,674. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Construction (Get Rating)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Construction (GVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.