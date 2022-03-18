Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 31.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $336,954,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $214,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $10.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.19. 4,262,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,507. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.70. The company has a market capitalization of $209.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $215.38 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

