Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 88,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 45,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 66,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

WRK stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. 6,527,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

