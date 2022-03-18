Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.65 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.
Several research analysts have commented on LE shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of LE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 360,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $44.40.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.
About Lands’ End (Get Rating)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
