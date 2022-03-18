Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.65 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on LE shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of LE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 360,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $44.40.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

