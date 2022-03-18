Ralph Lauren Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

Ralph Lauren has decreased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years. Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $8.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

RL stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.40. 1,307,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,732. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $100.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.26.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

