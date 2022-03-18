Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by 14.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.1%.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPMT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 553,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,719. The company has a market cap of $595.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114,882 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 69,833 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.