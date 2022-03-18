Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) will post ($3.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.67) and the lowest is ($3.86). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($14.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.85) to ($13.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($11.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.53) to ($5.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,913. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $195.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.26.

In related news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

