$55.25 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) will report $55.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $56.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $228.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $233.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $245.35 million, with estimates ranging from $241.70 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 584,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,923. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.48. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $2,796,500.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,521 shares of company stock worth $5,719,506 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 168.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.