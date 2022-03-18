Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.50 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.270-$3.350 EPS.

Shares of IART traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,841. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.83.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 686.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

