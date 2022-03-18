Blossom Wealth Management Takes $295,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.87. 465,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,559,244. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

