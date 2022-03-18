Retirement Planning Group Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $48.22. 1,891,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,991,809. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.

