Blossom Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 274.3% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 52,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.61. The company had a trading volume of 77,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,538. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.17 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.15.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

