Blossom Wealth Management Has $796,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $21.79.

