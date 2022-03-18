Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives $200.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Soitec from €250.00 ($274.73) to €200.00 ($219.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Soitec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Soitec in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Soitec in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIY remained flat at $$78.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.31. Soitec has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $135.00.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

