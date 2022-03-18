Analysts Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABEO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. 45,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

