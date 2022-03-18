Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Target Price at $14.00

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,975. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

