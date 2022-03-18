NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.650-$-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.74 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $17.90. 1,830,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,561. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 269,139 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 430,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

