Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.76. 7,405,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,461. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

