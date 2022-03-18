Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.11. 20,979,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,451,378. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.