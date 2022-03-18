Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KMB traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $120.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.33 and a 200-day moving average of $134.78.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
