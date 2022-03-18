Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

Shares of MCHP traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.95. 201,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,941. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,838 shares of company stock worth $4,290,773 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.