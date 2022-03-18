Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.27 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.

NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.79. 30,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

