Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.74.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $135.49. 170,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,905. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.