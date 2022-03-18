Analysts Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) PT at $92.00

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,323. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,240,444,000 after buying an additional 1,548,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,145,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,426,000 after buying an additional 266,988 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,707,000 after buying an additional 153,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,136,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,542,000 after buying an additional 149,469 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.