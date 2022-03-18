WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $47.57. 214,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,996. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in WestRock by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WestRock by 85.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after acquiring an additional 841,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at $11,676,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WestRock during the second quarter valued at $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

