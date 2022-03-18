Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%.

Maverix Metals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,580. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 399,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 187,546 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 50.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 52,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

