Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%.
Maverix Metals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,580. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.
MMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.
About Maverix Metals (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.