Guess? (NYSE:GES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GES traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Guess? has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after buying an additional 156,766 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth about $24,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Guess? by 4,938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Guess? by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 839,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth about $17,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GES. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

