Retirement Planning Group Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $69.09. 12,728,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.87.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.