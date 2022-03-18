Arweave Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.23 or 0.00081834 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $73.81 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

