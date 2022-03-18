Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.1% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $46,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $580.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,952. The stock has a market cap of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.63 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

