Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Aspen Technology posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN traded up $3.00 on Friday, reaching $142.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average of $145.11. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

