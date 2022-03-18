Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.
ALIT traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,506. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter valued at $1,961,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
