Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

ALIT traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,506. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter valued at $1,961,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.