Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.100 EPS.

Shares of SCVL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.62. 7,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48. The company has a market cap of $947.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 5.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,819,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 593.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 65,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

