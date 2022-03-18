Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.
Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. 158,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 798.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
About Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).
