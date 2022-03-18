Analysts Anticipate Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

AIRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 99.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Airgain by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Airgain stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. 1,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,152. The firm has a market cap of $81.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.14. Airgain has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

