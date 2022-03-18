Binemon (BIN) Price Hits $0.0057 on Exchanges

Binemon (BIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Binemon has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binemon has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00045460 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.11 or 0.07016255 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,704.25 or 0.99692370 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 78.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00033268 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

