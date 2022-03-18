Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.54). Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. 3,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,654. The stock has a market cap of $383.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $61.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

