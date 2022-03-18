Insider Selling: Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $103,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.24. 2,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,511. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.94. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Middlesex Water (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

