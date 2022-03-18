TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $372,412.32 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,698. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,175,000.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 19.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

