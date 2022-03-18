ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director Purchases $32,900.00 in Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) Director Scott L. Kelley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ACNB stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,645. The firm has a market cap of $293.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ACNB Co. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ACNB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at $817,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

ACNB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

